LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company’s $26 million Eastern Parkway Project is on track to finish by the end of April.
The repair project has been underway since 2016, when the water main suffered three massive breaks. This pipe was originally installed sometime between 1923 and 1930, and it remains one of the city’s oldest water mains.
“While everyone is staying healthy at home, practicing social distancing, we’re doing that too at Louisville Water," said Kelley Dearing Smith, LWC's vice president of communications. "But we’ve actually been extremely busy."
To repair project required a brand new pipe to be pushed into the old pipe. Crews had to split it up into different sections to manage the entire project. The pipe runs along Eastern Parkway, but it ends in the middle of Lexington Road. Crews finished lining the final mile of pipe recently.
For this final phase, a busy section of Lexington Road had to be completely shut down in both directions for the safety of the crew. The fact fewer drivers are out and about because of the coronavirus is an added bonus.
“It’s been probably the trickiest part of the project for us, because the pipe is literally in the middle of the road," Dearing Smith said. "This has been a huge inconvenience for people, and we really understand that. But we had to do it for safety. There was no way to get the new pipe into the old pipe without closing the road."
Crews are working long hours to finish the final parts of the project. The new pipe still needs to be connected to all the other water mains in the area by welding the joints together. And then Lexington Road will be repaved before it can be opened back up to traffic, which should be the end of April.
“I’m extremely proud that we did this safely,” Dearing Smith said. “No one lost service. For the most part, you’ve been able to get where you want to go. There have been 20 traffic detour plans. But in the end, we’re going to have a brand new pipe that’s going to deliver water for another 100 years.”
