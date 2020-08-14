LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman said her foray into online dating turned into a horror story that has now ended up in court.
In March, cooped up at home because of the pandemic, the woman downloaded a dating app.
"I truly was like, 'I guess I'll download this.' I didn't put that much thought into it," said Tequila, a Lexington woman who asked that her last name be kept private.
Forbes said interest in Tinder alone rose up to 15% during that time.
Without going on any actual dates and only striking up a few conversations, Tequila quickly deleted the app and never thought about it again. But a few weeks ago, while working at her hair salon, a man walked in and asked for her.
She didn't think much of it until he said, "I've been trying to get a hold of you for a while, I've been looking for you," she said.
She remembered a conversation she had over three months ago on Tinder. She told a man she didn't want to tell him where she works out of fear someone would show at her salon.
"For him to have said that to me that also further tells me that he was there to intimidate me," she said. "So, like the thing I explicitly told you would make me uncomfortable, you stewed on for three months and did it anyway."
After hesitation, Tequila took her story to Facebook, where it's been shared over 70,000 times. The post also drew the attention of the Lexington Police Department, who helped her file an Interpersonal Protective Order and a criminal complaint of harassment. She will be in court next week, according to a story by LEX18.
Since she never told the man where she worked, police said he probably found her through the location on the app, and he likely may have tried several salons around the area before actually finding her.
Tequila said the whole experience has made her fearful of how quickly people can find you using the internet.
"It's very internet-based because these people feel safe behind their screens, and they feel entitled behind their screens, and it's a scary world," she said.
