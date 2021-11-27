LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seeing Lizzie and Sarah Porter talk, one would never guess the two cousins are about to undergo a life-changing surgery.
According to a report by LEX 18, 27-year-old Lizzie Porter lives in Texas and has lived with a rare kidney disease for more than 10 years. In Feb. 2019, her health took a turn, and now a kidney transplant is crucial to her survival.
"Honestly, it was probably one of the scariest moments," Lizzie Porter told LEX 18, recalling the moment she learned she needed a new kidney.
More than 850 miles away in Lexington, Kentucky, was Lizzie's cousin, a 25-year-old University of Kentucky graduate named Sarah. She just so happened to be the perfect match.
"I definitely cried," Sarah Porter said. "I called my aunt, and she said they thought they would never get a match. Lizzie had said she thought she would die, that she would never find anybody."
In fact, 10 years earlier, Sarah had already jokingly made the offer -- something they laugh and marvel at now.
"She got sick when we were on a family vacation, and I joked and said I'll give you a kidney if you ever need one," Sarah Porter said. "Ten years later, she ended up on the transplant list."
Lizzie added, "when it kind of came down to it, I was like, 'Let's see if she meant it.' And she definitely does."
After some testing and pre-op business, Sarah made the journey to Texas on Saturday for the surgery.
"It's definitely a time to be thankful for and hopefully by Christmas she can go out to dinner for Christmas or something," Sarah said.
In the season of thanks and giving, they are the living, breathing embodiment of those acts. The two cousins who live hundreds of miles apart will now be closer than ever thanks to one lifesaving bond.
"I don't know how I'll ever repay Sarah," Lizzie said.
"I definitely want people to know that it's an easy process, and it will save a life," said Sarah.
Anyone interested in becoming a kidney donor can click here.
