LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky vaccinated Kentuckian is a million dollars richer.
Gov. Andy Beshear introduced Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester area as the first $1 million winner of Team Kentucky's "Shot at a Million" giveaway.
The governor introduced the incentive as a way to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. People with at least one dose of the vaccine could sign up for three drawings for a $1 million prize.
Five Kentucky residents ages 12 to 17 were also introduced as winners of full-ride scholarships to Kentucky public colleges, universities, and technical or trade schools. Scholarships will be given to 10 more young people.
The next two drawings for $1 million are July 30 and August 27. Once you enter, you are eligible for all drawings. And Kentucky residents can still sign up on the Shot at a Million website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.