LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a move that mirrors what is been doing in several cities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lexington's mayor has closed public playgrounds as well as park parking lots and restrooms.
According to a report by WLEX-18, Mayor Linda Gorton's order Friday closed Raven Run, McConnell Springs, public golf courses and city park athletic fields and courts. On Monday, Gorton announced the closure of all playgrounds, parking lots connected to parks and park restrooms.
Gorton said parks are open to runners and walkers, but only if they do not congregate in crowds. Social distancing must be observed.
Signs have been posted in the parks to communicate the new rules.
