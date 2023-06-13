LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) added to its flock of sheep.
LG&E started with its first flock of sheep at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Mercer County, Kentucky. The utilities company brought a second flock of sheep to its Solar Share facility in Simpsonville.
“Our flock at E.W. Brown has successfully integrated with our native landscape and, as planned, are serving their purpose, which includes sustainably managing vegetation around the solar panels as well as the cost of upkeep,” Aron Patrick, director of Research and Development at LG&E and KU and the PPL family of utilities, said in a news release. “We’ve been so pleased with how it’s gone that we decided to explore the same type of incorporation at our Solar Share facility.”
Around 50 sheep were brought to the seven-and-a-half acres of the 35-acre Solar Share site this spring, according to a news release. The flock is made up of 49 female sheep and one male ram. The site already has pollinator habitats.
The sheep will graze on grass and hay native to the area in Shelby County.
