LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU want to meet with the public to discuss a possible upcoming rate hike.
The utilities companies are hosting two public meetings. Officials say they want the public to learn about the hike and why it's important.
The first is happening in Louisville on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. It's taking place at the Health Sciences Auditorium at Jefferson Community and Technical College.
The second meeting is in Lexington on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
