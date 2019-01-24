LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the power plants responsible for keeping the lights on for Louisville residents is getting some big upgrades.
LG&E and KU have completed improvements at the Ohio Falls Hydroelectric Generating Station.
The work will improve equipment, software and safety measures. It will also help increase the plant's renewable energy.
But the focus was not all to the future. History was also a top priority. Original tile floors, wooden railings, light fixtures and a vintage control room were also saved.
"Not only was our plan to guard some of the historical aspect, we had to look at other things like the river to our right and left," said David Tummonds, general manager of LG&E and KU. "There was no impact to the river at all during this operation, and the wildlife on site: there was no impact to that as well."
With the upgrades in place, the plant generation capacity has increased by more than 20 percent. To put that into perspective, the generating capacity was 80 megawatts before. It's now over 100 megawatts.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.