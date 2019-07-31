SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 solar panels make up the first section of Kentucky's newest solar sharing facility.
The facility has been in full operation since Saturday but made things official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
"We've always strived at LG&E and KU to strive to do this type of action now and into the future," LG&E and KU President/CEO Paul Thompson said.
@lgeku set for a ribbon cutting that will launch its newest solar share facility in Simpsonville. CEO Paul Thompson will speak this morning. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CAZd9EwZBd— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) July 31, 2019
The facility sits just off of Interstate 65 in Simpsonville. The first section, which includes almost 1,400 solar panels, could have a big impact on LG&E customers. They'll will be able to purchase subscriptions to panels, which will consume energy. The energy will create a bill credit that will be shown on each months bill, creating a lower cost. Each section has 2,000 subscriptions for purchase.
"All [customers] are doing is participating in the production of solar by paying for, but also receiving, credits back for the production of what's produced," Thompson said.
This first section is already sold out. But, the utility is selling subscriptions for their second section, which will be build as soon as all 2,000 subscriptions are purchased.
"We work really hard to listen to our customers and to be innovative in taking action to create the types of programs they are asking for," Thompson said.
While Thompson explained how customers were excited to support solar energy, some neighbors weren't happy about its location. Several were out protesting during Wednesday's ribbon-cutting.
"They're putting solar power on green space, which is counterproductive," said Jerry Karem, who lives nearby.
While the neighbors are not against solar in the slightest, Karem said several who live in the area are frustrated with farmland being "destroyed," fences being posted and large trucks coming in and out.
"We're not against solar," he said. "We're against destroying farmland to try to save the world. It just doesn't work that way."
WDRB News asked LG&E about the push-back, and it said it worked hard to appease those who were in opposition.
"We've worked well with the neighbors," LG&E Manager Lisa Keels said. "We've included their comments and feedback as we developed the site itself. We maintained the natural essence of the environment. We planted 400 additional trees to the area."
The utility will move forward with its plans to build seven more facilities on the property.
For information about how to purchase a solar subscription, click here.
