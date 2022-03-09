LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E's and KU's Solar Share program is expanding.
The company's solar share facility in Simpsonville is now more than halfway subscribed and utilities are now being added to the fifth section. The new addition includes more than 1,100 solar panels.
More than 500 residential and business customers earn credits on their monthly bills based on their subscription level once the section is fully constructed and producing energy, according to a news release.
More than 2,800 customers currently participate in the Solar Share program by paying at least 20 cents per day. To view the program, click here.
“Our portfolio of tools and programs, like Solar Share, make it possible for customers to support renewable energy sources right here in Kentucky and the region,” said LG&E and KU Vice President-Customer Services Eileen Saunders. “We’re providing information in near-real time, simplifying the processes and partnering with customers who are interested in finding cost-effective solutions to achieve their sustainability goals.”
