LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is petitioning for a significant rate increase on residential bills.
The company is asking the Kentucky Public Service Commission to raise the monthly home electric bill by nearly 12%.
It is also asking for a 9% increase on the monthly home gas bill.
Commercial and industrial rates would also rise.
Some residents are asking for public hearings to be held on the topic in Louisville.
The public can make comments to the PSC. To do so, send an email to psc.info@ky.gov. Include you full name and place of residence in the body of the email, and the case no. 2020-00350 in the subject line.
