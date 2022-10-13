LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power, after a tree fell on a powerline.
Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
LG&E has utility crews on scene to make repairs to what it calls a "large project." The outage map shows about 400 people in the River Bluff neighborhood are without power. Pratt says there were up to 3,500 without power initially, but most of those have been restored.
U.S. 42 could be closed from River Bluff Road to Hayfield Way for most of the day.
This story will be updated.
