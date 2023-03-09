LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a thousand people in the Louisville area were still waiting for crews to restore power Thursday, six days after fierce winds toppled nearly 800 utility poles, causing more than 397,000 customers to lose electricity across the state.
About half of the outages happened in Jefferson County.
Crews with LG&E and KU, along with hundreds of workers from other states, spent Thursday morning and afternoon working to restore power to homes still without electricity. It was a monumental undertaking after the March 3 storm downed more than 3,450 power lines and toppled nearly 780 utility poles. It was one of the most damaging weather events in 20 years.
As of about 4 p.m. on March 9, the LG&E outage map indicated about 822 customers were experiencing outages, although not all of those were caused by the storm. Officials said Thursday that power should be restored to everyone by the end of the day.
Rudy Keel lost his power during Friday's storms when winds cracked a utility pole behind his house that powers several homes in the Briarwood Neighborhood off Westport Road.
"I heard a big snap and the pole was cracked in half and hanging by the wires," Keel said.
Six days later, Keel was hoping electricity would have been restored after LG&E officials gave a target time of 11 PM on March 7.
"The online map said that it was going to be restored last night, and they did work around this neighborhood, but I knew nobody had touched ours as of 11 last night when it was supposed to be on," Keel said.
Keel decided early on to find another place to stay while waiting for the power to come back on.
"When I heard how bad it was, we moved to a hotel, put the dog in a kennel and have been just waiting to come back."
He should be able to return soon, as LG&E officials have indicated that power will be restored to all customers by the end of Thursday.
"Now it says 10:30 tonight, so we'll see."
A message on LG&E's website thanked customers for their patience and understanding.
"As our crews safely complete the most tedious and time-consuming final restoration of our few remaining customers -- many of whom live in neighborhoods that suffered the worst damage -- we want to express again how grateful we are for our customers' patience and understanding," the website says.
LG&E encourages those still without power to continue checking their location on its outage map for the latest estimates on when it will be restored. To access the map, click here.
