LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scammers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are warning customers to keep up their guard.
Because of the pandemic, both companies are allowing in-home visits only for essential work including gas leak investigations, move-in requests and new service turn-ons.
LG&E and KU urged customers to always ask to see a worker's company ID before starting an in-home visit.
The utility companies said to be aware of potential signs of scam activity, such as threats to disconnect service, requests for immediate payment and requests for a pre-paid money card.
