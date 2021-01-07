LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and Kentucky Utilities will retire some power plants.
The Mill Creek Station in southwest Jefferson County is the utility company's largest coal-fired power plant. Leaders said over the next decade, units one and two will be retired as they reach the end of their life cycles.
LG&E will also retire a plant in Mercer County.
The utilities are asking for proposals from companies to replace the electric power lost as the plants close.
