LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday morning marked the end of a historic chapter for LG&E.
The coal-fired Cane Run Generating Station was demolished after 61 years of meeting Louisville's power demands.
LG&E began running on a natural gas-fired unit in 2015, and it's now the only generating unit within the company and the Kentucky Utilities Company.
Everything that fell during Saturday's demolition at 5252 Cane Run Road was processed and taken from the area for recycling.
