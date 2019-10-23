FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E shut off power to Fort Knox at 10 a.m. Wednesday to see whether the U.S. military installation could run without external electricity.
Fort Knox officials said the post passed the Energy Security System Test.
The utility shut off power to all six substations at the installation, which is the only U.S. military post to run completely independently of external power.
"There’s a personal pride I think we take in that here at Fort Knox," said Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., the post's commanding general.
"More importantly, I think, for our community, it gives us the reassurance that we know in the event of some type of crisis we have the ability to power the installation on our own," Evans Jr. said.
The Army said on its website that once the utility shuts off power, the post may experience "up to 10-minute outage in all areas of (the) post except for outlying ranges.” The Army advised personnel to avoid using electrical equipment between 9:55 and 10:15 a.m., especially elevators and treadmills.
"The test will also allow proof of operation of dedicated building generators and emergency lighting systems," the Army said.
Fort Knox covers nearly 109,000 acres in Hardin, Meade and Bullitt counties and has a daytime population of about 25,200 soldiers, civilian employees and family members. The Army said the post “delivers and integrates services, programs and infrastructure for a diverse, multi-component installation to enable total force readiness."
After running the facility off generators for two hours, officials planned to switch back to LG&E power at noon. The facility also had conducted the test last year.
