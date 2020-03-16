LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky utility companies say help is on the way for area residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, Louisville Gas & Electric Company (LG&E), Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) and Old Dominion Power will no longer disconnect services for residential customers unable to pay their bills. Those disconnections will be suspended until May 1.
Additionally, the utilities companies said they will waive all late fees incurred during that period.
"While we've historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus, and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period," said Eileen Saunders, vice president of customer services, in a statement. "We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them."
The companies say cash-strapped customers can also reach out to them to set up arrangements to pay at a later date.
"We're working closely with local, state and national officials to proactively plan for the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and customers," Saunders said, in a statement. "We each play a vital role in the lives of others, and we don't take lightly our role as a critical service provider to customers across our service territories."
