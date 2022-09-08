LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit will send thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky flood victims.
Lifeline Christian Mission is receiving help from school groups and others to pack meals for people in need. The meals have a mixture of rice and beans, dehydrated vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals.
"Each one of these bags has six servings," said Keri Owens, director of Lifeline Christian Mission. "Each meal is 30 cents. There are six meals in a bag and 36 bags in one box, so one box is $65. So you see, that's not a lot of money, but when you're packing box upon box, that can really add up. People that sponsor a box or fund these meals literally help us get them right out the door."
The group is hosting a packing event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a goal of packing 25,000 meals.
Anyone can volunteer. Lifeline Christian Mission just asks that you RSVP by clicking here.
