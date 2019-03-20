LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LifeWay Christian Resources, a Christian bookstore with two locations in Louisville, has announced plans to close all 170 of its brick-and-mortar stores by the end of the year.
The news came in a blog post made by the company on Wednesday.
The company says it's "charting a new course in 2019 marking a strategic shift of resources to a dynamic digital strategy."
"LifeWay is fortunate to have a robust publishing, events and church services business," said acting President and CEO Brad Waggoner, in a statement. "Our retail strategy for the future will be a greater focus on digital channels, which are experiencing strong growth. LifeWay is moving into a new era with a strategic digital focus that will prepare us for the future and allow us to better serve our customers."
In January, the company announced it would reduce the number of its brick-and-mortar locations due to declining customer traffic and sales.
"While we had hoped to keep some stores open, current market projections show this is no longer a viable option," Waggoner said, in the statement.
LifeWay has two locations in Louisville. One is at 2120 South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Taylorsville Lane. The other is at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
It will continue to offer resources through LifeWay.com and the LifeWay Customer Service Center at 1-800-458-2772.
