GREENVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Driving through Greenville, if you blink, you'd probably miss an unassuming building labeled Techshot.
You wouldn't know it from the outside, but what's happening inside the unassuming building is literally out of this world.
Thursday evening, Techshot took one small step in pursuit of a giant leap when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket dodged storms and blasted off from Cape Canaveral.
"Just the elation — finally seeing that rocket go off — and knowing we're well on our way," said a glowing Andy Kurk, a Techshot employee who watched a livestream of the launch at the company's office off US 150 in Greenville.
The unmanned rocket is now on its way to the International Space Station with more than two tons of supplies and experiments in its cargo capsule, including something Kentuckiana can be proud of: a 3D printer that could someday save lives. Kurk is the program manager of that project, dubbed the 3D BioFabrication Facility (BFF).
"Since the launch, now there's a whole lot of work to do, so that's probably my weekend," Kurk said with a smile.
Soon, an astronaut aboard the station will use the special printer to hopefully make a tiny cube of living human cardiac tissue, an achievement that would be anything but tiny. The same experiment wouldn't work here on Earth, because of the planet's gravity, scientists said.
"It would be huge. It would be huge," Kurk said. "This has not been done before."
If the BFF works, Techshot could one day use the same approach to make something more elaborate: human organs such as hearts, livers and kidneys.
"That is years off. You know, we're not going to see that right away," Kurk said. "I mean, it's baby steps right now."
Those baby steps, however, could change human history — and put a southern Indiana company on the map.
"I think more and more people now will know the name of Techshot and what we do here," Kurk said.
The printer should arrive at the ISS on Saturday.
