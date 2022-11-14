LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance.
According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The left ramp lane from I-64 eastbound to I-265 is set to close Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and reopen by 2:30 p.m.
The closures may or may not be in effect for the entire period noted on each day. Motorists are advised to slow down, drive distraction-free and be aware of the changing traffic patterns.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.