Sherman Minton Bridge

This image dated Sept. 23, 2022, shows the Sherman Minton Bridge. Several closures are planned on the bridge as the Sherman Minton Renewal Project continues. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance. 

According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m. 

The left ramp lane from I-64 eastbound to I-265 is set to close Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and reopen by 2:30 p.m.

The closures may or may not be in effect for the entire period noted on each day. Motorists are advised to slow down, drive distraction-free and be aware of the changing traffic patterns.

Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags