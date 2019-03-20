LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The colorful bright lights on the Big Four Bridge are out -- and authorities say weather is to blame.
Courtney Paris welcomed Spring with a walk on the Big Four Bridge on Wednesday. The southern Indiana mom lights up when talking about what she believes is a highlight of the Derby City.
"I like the light show," she said, speaking of the lights on the bridge. "It makes it feel different -- special -- makes you feel like you're at Disney World."
That feeling has been missing for those who feel the same. The colorful display on the Big Four Bridge has gone dark. The lights Louisville and southern Indiana residents are used to seeing as they walk or drive through the city aren't working.
"When it's out, our computer and phone goes crazy," said Waterfront Park manager Gary Pepper.
Pepper answers those calls and emails, and said a March 9 storm is to blame. Lightning likely fried small computers called "data enablers" that help to control the colorful display.
The price tag to fix it is anticipated to be $20,000. Private donors foot the bill. Also included in the cost are heavy-duty surge protectors that are expected to help with future issues.
"It will absorb that power, and then filter it down to where you have a constant amount of juice going to each of those data enablers, so you don't have this constant problem," explained Pepper.
But it won't prevent everything. Pepper said the colorful display on the bridge will go down again. Waterfront Park doesn't have the resources or staff to deal with constant repairs, like other parks with bridges like it, around the world.
Waterfront Park officials hope to have the lights back up and running by Thunder Over Louisville.
