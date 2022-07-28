LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fire that broke out earlier this week at the Showgirls nightclub on Taylor Boulevard was caused by a lightning strike, Louisville Fire officials said Thursday.
In a news release, the Arson Bureau said its investigation determined lighting sparked the fire based off of surveillance video, witness statements and burn patterns. You can see screenshots from the video above.
Six people escaped from the fire early Monday morning at the two-story, 9,500-square-foot building that was reported just before 6 a.m.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, Battalion Chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said crews were sent to the location after "calls came in from bystanders who saw fire in the building." Crews arrived on scene within two minutes "and found heavy fire coming from what appeared to be the attic. We assume from that, that in all likelihood that's where the fire originated."
Video and images provided by the Louisville Fire Department showed flames shooting from the roof of the structure before dawn. It took 30 firefighters about an hour and 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to a post on the Louisville Fire Department's Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.