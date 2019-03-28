LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People now have more time to apply for funding to help with energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The deadline was Friday, but it's now been pushed back to April 30.
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that provides assistance to people struggling to pay their electric, natural gas or other energy bills.
To apply, you must schedule an appointment by phone or online. Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis until they run out.
