LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man is $1 million richer, after cashing a winning Powerball ticket from Wednesday's drawing.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery says the man wants to remain anonymous. But the first thing he told lottery officials was that he was in a haze. "It's like being in a cloud," he said. "It's amazing. I never imagined this happening in my life."
The winning ticket sold at Brook's Market in Radcliff matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, so he won the game's second prize. The winner was a single line of numbers on a $2 quick pick ticket, which means the numbers were chosen randomly by the terminal.
The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were:
10 - 14 - 50 - 53 - 63 with a Powerball of 21.
After taxes, the man received a check for $710,000.
Brook's Market will receive $10,000 as a bonus for selling the winning ticket.
There were no big winners in the Powerball on Wednesday, so the jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $625 million with a cash option of just over $380 million before taxes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.