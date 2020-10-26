ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cars came and went Monday through the Lincoln Trail District Health Department's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
The district health department is starting its free testing program this week after a recent surge in cases in counties within the district.
"The majority of our counties are either in critical or accelerated spread," LTDHD Public Information Officer Terrie Burgan said.
According to the state incident rate map, five of the six counties in the district are in the red, or "critical," category.
The counties in the Lincoln Trail District include Meade, Nelson, Marion, LaRue, Washington and Hardin counties.
Health officials at LTDHD were notified by the state Department of Public Health about participating in this testing surge pilot program and agreed to be a part of it. The state helps the local district with resources to provide testing at multiple locations in each county in the district.
There is at least one testing site in all six of the Lincoln Trail District counties and an additional site in Breckenridge County.
"If we test people, we will be able to identify them earlier and then quarantine or isolate them quicker so they don't infect other people," Burgan said.
Anyone can get a test at any of the locations for free, and insurance is not required. Health officials said results are expected in two to three days following the test.
LTDHD officials are still emphasizing the importance of mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing.
"All of that works, but it requires all of us to do our part," Burgan said.
To see a list of the testing locations, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.