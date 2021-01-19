ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As health care facilities across the state work to roll into Phase 1b of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department (LTDHD) is ready to start that process.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, LTDHD will be registering individuals eligible in Phase 1a and 1b for the vaccine. Health officials believe the limited spots will fill up quickly.
"They will be on there until they're gone," spokesperson Terrie Burgan said. "We have it set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but honestly, we don't think it will last that long."
Included in Phase 1a are health care workers and long-term care facility patients and employees. Phase 1b include people 70 and older, educators and first responders.
LTDHD staff said there are only a limited number of vaccines delivered to the health department each week, which makes it difficult to distribute the shots to everyone who needs it.
"The vaccine quantity that we have, we just don't have that much," Burgan said.
Health professionals are urging patience as they work to get more vaccines and develop resources to distribute them.
LTDHD said the appointments offered Wednesday morning are being scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week.
The health department is urging you to register on its website at www.ltdhd.org.
If you do not have any access to a computer or internet, the health department says to call 270-769-1601 to schedule the appointment.
