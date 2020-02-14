LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lindsay Allen started at WDRB News as a reporter It in September 2009. In her first months, she interviewed local National Guard members as they left for Haiti and gave us a look inside the KFC Yum! Center construction.
She also took us from one coast to the other. Her warm, likable style made her a favorite in the newsroom and in homes across Kentuckiana.
In 2015, Lindsay headed to the east coast, becoming the only Louisville reporter and one of only a few from around the country to be allowed inside the U.S. Supreme Court when justices heard arguments over Kentucky's gay marriage ban.
Lindsay also reported from thousands of miles away, in Afghanistan, showing us life for Kentucky troops stationed at Bagram Air Base.
Her work there earned her an Emmy.
And Lindsay stared down a killer, going behind bars to interview Charles Boney, convicted in the murders of Kim Camm and her 7- and 8-year-old children at the Georgetown, Indiana, home in 2000.
In 2012, Lindsay showed her grace under fire on the anchor desk as we covered one of Kentuckiana's most tragic events: the March 2 tornadoes.
Two years later, she moved into the 10 p.m. anchor chair and joined David Scott when we launched WDRB News at 6 the same year.
June 2014 saw a big step in Lindsay's personal life as she said "I do."
Three years later, she became the mother to her first child, Andrew. At that point, she started working part-time to spend more time at home.
And as she's on the verge of child No. 2, she's decided to step away from a job that she's learned to do so well and from a family that will forever miss her.
Watch her final newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 pm. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.