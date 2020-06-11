LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Books, art supplies and food: Southern Indiana students can get whatever they need from old newspaper stands.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana has transformed the old stands into what it's calling "Little Free Libraries," which are set up at nine local elementary schools.
The alliance unveiled boxes at Green Valley Elementary and Ellen Jones Elementary on Thursday afternoon.
The stands are stuffed with books, art supplies and food for the summer.
"When we think about what's happened since March with COVID, libraries have been shut down; kids can't go into libraries; they can't go to school. They can't go to the library at their school," said Laurie Kemp, a board member of the alliance.
"Summer camps, things that might otherwise engage these children, they've just not been able to access," she said. "So here we're trying to put them in their local communities, places that they can walk to, that they can get these books, that they can get these art supplies, things that they may not otherwise have access to now."
The alliance said the libraries will be stocked all summer long.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.