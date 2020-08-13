LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old newspaper stands are giving kids a new chance to read and show their creative side.
A Little Library is now outside of Franklin Square Elementary on Court Avenue in Jeffersonville, filled with books and art supplies.
Any student — or anyone that lives nearby — can grab something out of it.
The old news racks are all painted by local artists.
This is the 15th Little Free Library around Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
"We have 55 new requests for these boxes," said Laurie Kemp with the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana. "I think the schools and teachers are really buying in, finding this to be a value. And so is the community and our artists in the community love this opportunity."
During school breaks, the boxes are also filled with non-perishable foods.
