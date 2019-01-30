LMAS responds to hundreds of calls for animals left out in the frigid cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bitter cold has kept Louisville Metro Animal Control officers busy.
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is receiving hundreds of calls about animals left outside in freezing temperatures.
"If you have a pet that's outside, your neighbor's probably going to call us,” LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson said. “And we're going to come and knock on your door."
LMAS is getting nearly five times their usual call volume, and officers respond to every call and complaint.
"We're not going home until we make all the calls," Gibson said. "I brought in extra staffing."
On Wednesday afternoon, officers found a dog illegally chained to a tree with a padlock around her neck. Neighbors said she was outside for three days with no shelter and nothing but a small, wet pillow to rest on. She was still shivering when animal control officers brought her back to the shelter.
"If we would have left her overnight, she probably would have froze to death,” Animal Control Officer Heather Harris said.
In that case, officers likely saved the dog's life. But in other cases, their hands are tied. LMAS recommends bringing pets inside, but the law says animals can be outdoors with proper shelter, food and water.
"We get a lot of runs where we go out there, and we investigate, and they're within the scope of the law,” Gibson said.
Gibson said with proper bedding and warm, sealed shelter dogs can do alright outside. He recommends changing water as often as possible to make sure it doesn’t freeze. Food should also be double checked.
Officers are giving out straw to keep shelters insulated, and people in dire need will be given a new dog house from LMAS. Some people are receiving written warnings, and officers will check on the animals again in a few days.
LMAS is asking neighbors to check for shelter, food and water before calling in a complaint. They should also make sure the animal has been out for an extended period, not just a few minutes.
If a dog is outside with no water, food, shelter for an extended period of time, that would warrant a call. If the animal is in distress, a call should be made as soon as possible.
