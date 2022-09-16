LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions and waiving reclaim fees for unclaimed pets as its shelter reaches maximum capacity.
Officials said operating at maximum capacity creates "an urgent need to reduce kennel population" to make room for the "ongoing influx of stray pets." In an effort to do so, LMAS is waiving the fees for reclaiming lost pets and offering free adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
Adoptions also include a free large bag of food.
Adoption fees are being waived thanks to Louisville nonprofit Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS) and its Pay It Forward Adoptions Program, which includes spay and neuter, microchips and vaccinations. Jefferson County residents adopting a pet must also purchase a one-year renewable pet license.
Redemption fees for unclaimed pets will only be waived for pet owners "with no previous violations." It will also cover microchipping, spay-neuter, licensing and vaccination fees. However court fees won't be waived.
LMAS said its shelter has taken in 330 stray cats and dogs over the past two weeks and has "less than five open kennels and almost 100 adoptable cats and dogs," officials said in a news release on Thursday.
LMAS' Animal House Adoption center is open from 12-6 p.m. daily and Fridays until 7 p.m. at 3516 Newburg Road. Appointments aren't required.
To look at adoptable pets and stray pets currently being held at the LMAS shelter, click here.
