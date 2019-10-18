LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is preparing to move into the new $12 million Harshaw Family Foundation Animal Shelter.
LMAS will be hosting a grand opening Monday morning at the shelter, which is now located on the same complex as the Animal House off Newburg Road. But there is still some work to finish before everyone can celebrate.
“They’re doing the last-minute punch list of touching up, and they’ll be cleaning all weekend,” LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson said.
Gibson said they have needed a new shelter for a decade. The current facility off Manslick Road is too small, falling apart, unhealthy and inefficient. Seriously planning for a new shelter started in 2016, and major construction started in July 2018.
Gibson made sure the budget would accommodate buying all new equipment and supplies for the new building so that they would not need to bring anything with them from the Manslick Road location other than the staff and animals.
Volunteers will transport the 50 cats Friday evening, which Gibson said will be easier than moving the dogs. Starting Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers will start the process of loading fives dogs at a time into kennels on several trucks. Gibson said they have about 100 dogs currently, and it could take around six hours to finish.
“We think we’ll have to do three trips,” he said. “But in between each trip, we need to clean the truck out.”
All the hard work is worth it, Gibson said, as the new shelter is giving a new sense of hope to the staff for the animals.
“When they walk through, it’s just uplifting," he said. "Manslick is dreary, and it should’ve been torn down years ago. We are so pumped. I mean, we have done a lot of work to get prepped for this. My staff is worn out, but they are so excited to get here."
It is expected that by increasing the staff’s efficiency with the new equipment in the shelter, they will be able to spend more time with the animals. And that is paramount to help adopt animals faster and maintain a no-kill shelter status.
“That’s primary — to be able to do more one-on-one with the animal to get them more adoptable," Gibson said. "We need people to come and take animals and give them good homes, because everything we have here is homeless."
