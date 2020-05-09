LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One woman is dead and a man is in surgery with serious injuries after a shooting near downtown, Louisville Metro Police say.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Caldwell St. near S. 1st St.
LMPD says when officers found the man and woman, they were both taken to University Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
No names have been released and LMPD has not given any suspect information.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.