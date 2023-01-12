LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded on a three-vehicle collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Smiley said one person was transported to University Hospital in critical condition but later died.
The Traffic Unit hasn't been informed about any other injuries from the crash as of Thursday evening.
The gender and age of the person who died is also unknown at this time.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Drivers are being diverted onto Interstate 65 North while the investigation continues.
