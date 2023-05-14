LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- 1 person is dead after an altercation spilled out of a downtown Louisville business and onto the streets.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley says First Division officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of South 4th Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
When they arrived, they learned several people were involved in an altercation inside a business which later spilled outside, and several people were shot. One of the victims was found nearby at Third and Chestnut. T
All of the gunshot victims were transported to University Hospital where one person died. At this time, it's unclear how many people were involved in the altercation or how many people were shot.
LMPD's Homicide Unit says this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who may have been in the area or may have additional information to provide is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.