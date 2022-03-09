LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Shorty's Food Mart at Broadway and 35th Street.
Police learned that another victim, who was injured in the same shooting, was found a few blocks away on Sutcliffe Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood. He or she was taken to University of Louisviile Hospital and was "alert and conscious" when being transported, according to police.
There are currently no suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's online tip portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
