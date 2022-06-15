LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD's Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 5:50 a.m. in the 200 block of N. 26th Street.
Police found an adult male who had been shot. Mitchell said the man was transported to University Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. All parties involved have been accounted for and the investigation continues.
