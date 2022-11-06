LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264.
LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 north and I-65 South. Officials tell WDRB News, a red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over for a flat tire. The crash then caused the car to burst into flames.
The driver of the semi-truck was able to pull the front end of the semi away from the crash.
I-65 north and south were closed for at least 3 hours since the crash occurred at 4 A.M.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
