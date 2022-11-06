LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. 

LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 north and I-65 South. Officials tell WDRB News, a red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over for a flat tire. The crash then caused the car to burst into flames.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to pull the front end of the semi away from the crash.

Firey crash 264 WB semi driver pulled away.jpg

I-65 north and south were closed for at least 3 hours since the crash occurred at 4 A.M.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

