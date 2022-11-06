LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264.
LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South.
A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over for a flat tire. The crash then caused the car to burst into flames. The driver hasn't been identified.
The driver of the semi-truck was able to pull the front end of the semi away from the crash and was not hurt.
The on-ramps were closed for at least 3 hours and according to TRIMARC cameras they appeared to re-open by 9 a.m.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.