LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. 

LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South.

A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over for a flat tire. The crash then caused the car to burst into flames. The driver hasn't been identified.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to pull the front end of the semi away from the crash and was not hurt.

The on-ramps were closed for at least 3 hours and according to TRIMARC cameras they appeared to re-open by 9 a.m.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

