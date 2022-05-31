LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man, believed to be in his teens or early 20s, was found shot to death in the Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a trouble run in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane just before 4 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
Police said the victim, age unknown, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department did not have anyone in custody as of Tuesday evening.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
