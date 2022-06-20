LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday has a man in "serious condition."
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, Fourth Division officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street around 5:30 p.m.
Police say they located a man with a gunshot wound and he was then transported to UofL Hospital.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
There are no suspects in custody at this time, so police are asking anyone with information to call 502-574-LMPD or submit tips online HERE.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.