LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a passenger vehicle on Greenbelt Highway at Raggard Road near Pleasure Ridge Park, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
According to LMPD, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Greenbelt Highway and hit a vehicle that was driving southbound on Greenbelt Highway after making a left turn on Raggard Road around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.
Mitchell says a passenger in the other vehicle was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.