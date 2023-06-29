LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department are looking for suspects after a man was shot in downtown Louisville early Thursday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. at 4th and Broadway, according to a news release from LMPD. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital, but police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
