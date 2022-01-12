LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot near the Valley Station neighborhood on Wednesday night.
That's not far from the Greenbelt Highway.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male, age unknown, who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD (5673).
