LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A 19-year-old woman is dead and a 15-year-old boy was taken into surgery with serious injuries after a shooting near downtown, Louisville Metro Police say.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Caldwell St. near S. 1st St.
LMPD says when officers found the teens, they were both taken to University Hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead.
According to LMPD, the 15-year-old is expected to survive.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
No names have been released and LMPD says there are no suspects.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD
