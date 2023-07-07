LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were injured in a crash on Greenbelt Highway Friday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a car accident on the Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Officers said a passenger vehicle coming off of Bethany Lane entered the intersection and hit another passenger vehicle that was heading northbound on the Greenbelt.
Police said three adults were taken to UofL Hospital. At least one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.
The status of the other two victims is unknown at this time.
Police said due to the seriousness of the crash, LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Due to reconstruction, the roadway is expected to be down down until it's completed.
This story may be updated.
