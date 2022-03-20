LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured and an infant sustained a graze wound after a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, 7th Division officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Barnwood Road.
LMPD said they then located a woman in her early 20's with a gunshot wound and the infant who was grazed inside the residence.
According to Smiley, the woman was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
