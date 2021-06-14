LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed when a truck hit a UPS truck Monday evening on Outer Loop at Interstate 65 North.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Ruoff said a "large UPS truck" was exiting I-65 North to Outer Loop when it was hit by "a large dually truck" with a large trailer that was headed eastbound on Outer Loop.
The dually "continued underneath" the UPS truck, Ruoff said. Both occupants of the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, Ruoff said.
No additional information about the victims was immediately available, according to police. It is unclear whether or not the driver of the UPS truck was injured in the crash.
Ruoff said Outer Loop will be shut down in both directions "for an extended period of time."
LMPD's Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.
This story may be updated.
